Michigan lottery player wins $3 million Mega Millions prize

LANSING, Mich. – Tuesday’s night’s Mega Millions jackpot was only $40 million, but one Michigan player is $3 million richer.

The Michigan Lottery says that one person who used the $1 Megaplier option matched the five white balls drawn Tuesday night. Achieving that feat usually means a $1 million prize, but using the Megaplier option turned the prize into $3 million.

The winning ticket was bought online through MichiganLottery.com, so it could have been purchased from anywhere. The winning numbers were 20-34-39-43-57. No one matched all five numbers and the yellow ball, 13. The Michigan winner was the only person nationwide to match all five white balls.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery at 517-373-1237. The winner has one year to claim their prize.