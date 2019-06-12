Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan man gets up to 50 years in death of unborn baby

Posted 10:48 AM, June 12, 2019, by

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area man who authorities say killed his pregnant girlfriend’s unborn child by pulling the woman off a bed and stomping on her stomach has been sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.

The Oakland Press reports 23-year-old Kahlil Ellison of Pontiac was given his punishment Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court after earlier pleading no contest to assaulting a pregnant individual intentionally causing a miscarriage or stillbirth. Judge Rae Lee Chabot ordered him to serve at least 11¼ years.

Ellison told the court it’s “something I can’t take back” and now he’s “lost everything.”

The young woman, who was six months pregnant, earlier testified that she and Ellison were arguing in mid-January and he kicked and stomped on her after dragging her by her feet off the bed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.