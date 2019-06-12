× MSP searching for woman in Ionia retail fraud

IONIA, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a woman accused of shoplifting from a convenience store in Ionia.

The theft happened around 8:50 a.m. June 4 at More Purk’s convenience store, located at 1036 W Lincoln Ave.

The suspect is described as a woman with dark complexion and dark hair, who was wearing a red or pink shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident. She was last seen driving a newer white four-door BMW sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.