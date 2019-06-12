Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

MSP searching for woman in Ionia retail fraud

Posted 4:02 PM, June 12, 2019, by

Surveillance footage of a suspect in June 4, 2019 shoplifting incident in Ionia, Mich. (Courtesy: Michigan State Police)

IONIA, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a woman accused of shoplifting from a convenience store in Ionia.

The theft happened around 8:50 a.m. June 4 at More Purk’s convenience store, located at 1036 W Lincoln Ave.

The suspect vehicle in a shoplifting incident in Ionia, Mich. (Courtesy: Michigan State Police)

The suspect is described as a woman with dark complexion and dark hair, who was wearing a red or pink shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident. She was last seen driving a newer white four-door BMW sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.