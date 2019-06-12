× Rob Davidson returns to politics with health care committee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a failed bid for a house seat in Michigan’s 2nd District, emergency room doctor Rob Davidson is launching an advocacy campaign to make health care more accessible.

Davidson, along with a team of over 50 doctors from 14 states have joined the Committee to Protect Medicare and Affordable Care.

During his campaign against incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, Davidson’s central issue was protecting access to affordable health care.

According to the group, one of its primary goals is to urge the Trump administration and Congress to protect access to Medicare and health care to people with preexisting conditions. Among their goals is also to motivate action to lower prescription drug costs.

“Doctors see how devastating it can be when patients can’t afford to buy medications or pay for a potentially lifesaving test, and many of us realized we can’t be silent any longer, not when the Trump Administration is actively trying to take health care away from millions of our fellow Americans,” Davidson said in a release. “We want ordinary Americans to know doctors are on their side, and together we will stand up to politicians who put drug and insurance company profits ahead of people’s health.”