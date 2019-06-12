Big bats take Schoolcraft to the state semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- The Schoolcraft softball team scored 14 runs in its state quarterfinal win against Calvin Christian, it marked the 20th time in 35 games the Eagles have reached double digits.

Schoolcraft, which has already gone farther than any team in school history, gets set for the division three state semifinals Friday at Michigan State University against Dundee.

"One of our things is just do what we do and it has worked for us all year after 35 games we are headed to the semifinals" 1st year head coach Shane Barry said. "So we're just going to keep doing what we do, we are going to fix some things in practice the next couple days and hopefully it helps us out a lot, get some rest a little bit it has been a long couple weeks for us so we are going to try to get some rest and then go from there."

Friday's state semifinal game is set to begin at 3 p.m..