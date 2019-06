Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- Mermaids from around the world are coming to South Haven this weekend for the second annual Mermaid MegaFest.

It's a three day celebration that kicks off Friday, June 14 and runs through Sunday, June 16 along the South Beach of Lake Michigan.

There are many other fun activities throughout the entire weekend for old and young alike. The event is not just for mermaids but mermen and merkids, along with sailors and nefarious pirates.

You can find more information here.