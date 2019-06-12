Stuff your face with pizza, ribs and chicken at Magic City Egg Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Put those grilling skills to the test, or simply show up and taste all the amazing foods cooked up at the Magic City Egg Fest in Colon, Michigan this weekend.

The Magic City Egg Fest is a culinary festival for enthusiasts of the Big Green Egg, the world’s best-selling kamado style outdoor grill, smoker, and oven.

Attendees can either sign up for a team to cook up a meal for a chance to win big prizes or just enjoy the event by stuffing their faces with food.

Cooking teams can sign up with no more than four chefs per team. The team fee is $100, which includes ribs, chicken, and proofed pizza dough for each of the three rounds of cooking.

Awards and prizes for the best teams in each category. There’s a special Taster’s Choice Award for the best team as voted by tasters. Each team receives a copy of Ray Lampe’s Big Green Egg Cookbook too.

For those who prefer eating over preparing, Taster's Tickets are available for $10 each in advance, or $15 at the door. The first 100 tasters get a free tote with Big Green Egg premiums.

There'll also be a raffle for a Big Green Egg package valued at just over $1,150.00 and all sorts of other door prizes.

All of the proceeds from the event support the Colon American Legion Post 454. The American Legion supports veterans and their families throughout the community.

The Magic City Egg Fest will take place Saturday, June 15. Cooking teams need to arrive at 6 a.m. and tasters can attend from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To sign up for a team, or to purchase Taster's TIckets, visit magiccityeggfest.com.