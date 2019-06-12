Summer fun awaits for the whole family at Soaring Eagle Resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a Hot Dog of a deal. Now through August 29, a four-person standard room is just $179 per night Sunday through Thursday. This package includes waterpark passes, build your own hot dogs, non-alcoholic beverages, Brew City fries, and ice cream sandwiches.

Remember, Loyalty Access Members can earn and redeem Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Points. To book this package go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

Or learn how to swim at The World's Largest Swimming Lesson at Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel. It's Thursday, June 20 from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. Registration begins at 5:30, plus it's free and open to the public. Any questions can be asked by calling the Lifeguard office at (989)-817-4830.

Don't forget the new Retreat at Soaring Eagle is now open with beautiful suits. It offers flexibility with one, two and three bedroom options. All suites feature kitchen and living areas. Refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers and a private washer and dryer make an extended stay at the retreat feel like home. Catch free shuttles to and from the casino too.

Collective Soul will be at the Casino and Resort celebrating their 25th anniversary! Ever since their emergence, the band helped shape and define alternative rock with lots of guitars and attitude. Over the past two decades, they've had a catalog of Number 1 hits under their belts. They'll perform on June 14 along with the Gin Blossoms.

Grammy Award-winning pair Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush are refreshing their musical visions while staying true to an authentic sound that has made Sugarland one of the best country duos. They're now set to take their tour to the casino and resort on June 28. They've sold nearly two million albums since 2002. They'll be joined by special guest Eli Young Band. Tickets start as low as $25.

By mixing rock, rap, reggae, and funk they created a unique sound. 311 is taking the stage on July 3. This summer, they'll be releasing their 13th studio album which fans can pre-order now. They'll also be joined by Dirty Heads, Interrupters, and Dreamers and Bikini Trill.

Snoop Dogg and Friends Tour featuring Ice Cube and Warren G will be at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on July 11. Snoop Dogg has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and received multiple Grammy nominations. This past spring he released his 13th studio album, "Bush", which debuted at number one on Billboard's Top R&B Hip Hop Chart.

Charlie Wilson and The Isley Brothers are taking the stage on July 19. Wilson has 10 number one singles, 13 Grammy Award nominations, a New York Times Best-Selling Memoir, and on-going sold-out coast-to-coast arena tours, so don't miss out on this high energy show.

A new summer concert just added to the lineup, Steely Dan with special guest Rick Derringer taking the stage on August 30. Steely Dan is an American Jazz-rock band, founded in 1972 by core members Walter Becker and Donald Fagen. Rolling Stone has called them "the perfect musical antiheroes for the Seventies." After Becker's death in 2017, Fagen had kept the band together touring around the country. Some of their albums include "Pretzel Logic" and "Everything Must Go."

They're making a comeback around the world and they can't wait to hit the road once again. Toto: 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour will be at Soaring Eagle Casino on October 5. The American rock band formed in 1977 in Los Angeles. They are widely known for the top hits "Hold the Line", "Rosanna", and "Africa". The band has released 17 studio albums and has sold over 40 million worldwide. They've been honored with several Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009. Just a reminder these tickets and all others can be purchased by going to etix.com.

If you love golf, here's an event that's a must this year at Waabooz Run Golf Course. On July 5 and September 13 it's Glow Golf Scramble. For just $50 a pair, you'll get nine holes with a cart, one glow golf ball, and one glow golf necklace. Space is limited for this event so call (989)-817-4802 to visit their pro shop to sign up.