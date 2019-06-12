× Teens hospitalized after Mecosta Co. go-cart crash

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Two teens are hospitalized after crashing their go-cart Tuesday night.

It happened just after 7:15 p.m. when three teens were riding the go-cart on a private road, and failed to negotiate a curve.

Deputies say the teens were likely speeding, causing two of them to be thrown from the go-cart.

The driver, 16, and one of her passengers, 12, were both taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third passenger was treated at the scene.