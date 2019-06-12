Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Tim Allen to open ‘Toy Story 4’ in northern Michigan

Posted 3:43 PM, June 12, 2019, by

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 11: Tim Allen attends the world premiere of Disney and Pixar's TOY STORY 4 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

SUTTONS BAY, Mich. – The small northern Michigan town of Suttons Bay will have a big Hollywood star in town for a movie premier next week.

Tim Allen will present a special pre-release premier of Toy Story 4 at the Bay Community Theatre on June 20th. Allen is the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the animated film which opens nationwide on June 21.

Allen, who lived in Michigan for several years and lends his voice to promote Michigan tourism, agreed to the event to support the theater which was set to close last year.  The theater is now a non-profit organization supported by the community.

Allen will introduce the movie and take questions from the audience. Tickets are already sold out.

