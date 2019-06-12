Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Try over 34 varieties of local food at Taste of Muskegon this weekend

Posted 11:46 AM, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45AM, June 12, 2019

This weekend Muskegon will be buzzing with boats and brews, food, and fun as Taste of Muskegon returns to downtown with the largest section of deliciousness they've ever had.

The event will feature 34 different food vendors, serving many varieties of food including a few full-sized menu options with taste-size items.

Along with the food, Chef Char will offer three cooking demonstration sessions including one for kids. There'll be a Kids Zone with games as well.

Live music will be performed by Noah Smith on Friday, and Psychotic Paradise, the world’s only female-fronted Tesla tribute band, on Saturday.

Taste of Muskegon will take place at Hackley Park on June 14 and 15.

For a complete schedule and menus, visit tasteofmuskegon.org.

