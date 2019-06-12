× Woman accused of stealing $64K from Consumers

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A woman is accused of stealing $64,000 from Consumers Energy for electricity at three Muskegon County properties.

Pamela Duncan, 63, is accused of running up electric bills and changing the name on the account when a shutoff notice was delivered. She is facing felony charges in three separate cases of theft through false pretenses involving three buildings over a six-year span.

The cases involve a foster care home, a church, and a lakefront home.

Duncan is facing up to five years in prison on each charge.