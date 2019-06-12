Zeeland family displaced after house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich. -- A Zeeland family is temporarily without a home after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

It happened at a home in the 8500 block of Colter Drive, not far from Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

We're told the fire likely started in a bathroom but luckily everyone made it out safely.

"We had it knocked down in approximately ten minutes," said Zeeland Township Fire Captain Dan Veltema. "Due to the amount of extent of the fire the family won`t be able to use the residence anymore," he said.

The case of the fire remains under investigation.