3 hospitalized after fiery Ottawa County crash

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teens and a woman are recovering after a two-car crash that caused one of them to catch fire.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the intersection of 174th Avenue and Taft Street in Spring Lake Township.

We’re told a 16 and a 14-year-old pulled out in front of the other driver. The impact caused the teen’s car to catch fire, closing the intersection for more than an hour.

All three people were hospitalized with injuries but are expected to be okay.