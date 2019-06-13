Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

3 hospitalized after fiery Ottawa County crash

Posted 6:00 AM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:01AM, June 13, 2019

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teens and a woman are recovering after a two-car crash that caused one of them to catch fire.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the intersection of 174th Avenue and Taft Street in Spring Lake Township.

We’re told a 16 and a 14-year-old pulled out in front of the other driver. The impact caused the teen’s car to catch fire, closing the intersection for more than an hour.

All three people were hospitalized with injuries but are expected to be okay.

Google Map for coordinates 43.102946 by -86.220053.

