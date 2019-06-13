Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Aero Med called after boy on bicycle hit by vehicle

Posted 6:32 PM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48PM, June 13, 2019

The scene of a crash on June 13, 2019 in Cascade Township, Mich.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A child is being taken to the hospital Thursday after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in Kent County.

It happened around 6:10 p.m. near the intersection of Laraway Lake Drive and Cascade Road.

Dispatchers said Aero Med is headed to the scene to take the boy to the hospital.

Information on what caused the crash or the boy’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

Roads in the immediate area are closed while emergency responders investigate the scene.

