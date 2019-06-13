× Detroit Lions youth football camp comes to West Michigan

MONTAGUE, Mich. — The Detroit Lions conduct a youth football camp every summer to teach more than just the tricks of the trade.

“The game of football might not be as important to some people, it’s the character education we believe that we really want the kids to walk away with,” program director Chris Fritzsching said.

Thursday, kids got to practice with Detroit Lion Christopher Washington. For Washington, this is his way to be a role model for kids like him with a passion for the sport.

“To be honest with you, I love doing this, because I grew up in the big city of L.A. I never had the chance to do a camp with a professional athlete,” Washington said.

It’s too late to sign up for the camp in Montague, but there are numerous other dates you can sign up for in West Michigan in the coming weeks. Learn how to sign up here.