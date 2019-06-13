Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Father’s Day gift ideas at Cabela’s

Posted 7:03 AM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:25AM, June 13, 2019

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- If you are looking for ideas for Father's Day gifts, you should check out the selection at Cabela's.

Beyond great deals on items like clothes, fishing and camping gear and grills, the company is also hosting a special Father's Day event on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 from 1-4 p.m. at its Grandville location, 3000 44th St SW.

There will be free fishing booklets to the first 100 kids who show up. In effort to get kids away from technology this summer, kids who bring a video game to trade in will get a coupon for a kids fishing starter set.

Adults can also enjoy the free catch and release pond and take a free fishing seminar both days at 1 & 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Cabela's at (616) 682-6700.

