Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Federal agency recommends White House aide Conway be fired

Posted 1:05 PM, June 13, 2019, by

US President Donald Trump sits alongside Kellyanne Conway (L), Counselor to the President, during a meeting on the opioid epidemic in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 12, 2019. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal watchdog agency on Thursday recommended that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be fired for repeatedly violating a law that limits certain political activities of federal employees.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which is unrelated to special counsel Robert Mueller’s office, said Conway is a “repeat offender” of the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.

Conway told reporters who encountered her in the White House press office, “I have no reaction.”

White House spokesman Steven Groves called the watchdog agency’s decision “unprecedented” and “deeply flawed” and said it violated Conway’s constitutional rights to free speech and due process.

“Its decisions seem to be influenced by media pressure and liberal organizations — and perhaps OSC should be mindful of its own mandate to act in a fair, impartial, non-political manner, and not misinterpret or weaponize the Hatch Act,” Groves said in a statement.

The Office of Special Counsel noted that, during a May 29 media interview, Conway minimized the significance of the law as applied to her.

When asked about the Hatch Act, the office stated that she replied: “If you’re trying to silence me through the Hatch Act, it’s not going to work,” and “Let me know when the jail sentence starts.”

The office had found in March 2018 that Conway violated the Hatch Act during two television interviews in which she advocated for and against candidates in the 2017 Alabama special election for U.S. Senate.

Career government officials found to have violated the Hatch Act can be fired, suspended or demoted, and fined up to $1,000.

Conway has been an unwavering defender of President Donald Trump on cable news. Trump has praised her for her “success” in her career.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.