Free zoo admission for kids on Fridays from Nature Valley

Posted 4:22 PM, June 13, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Need something to do with the kids now that school is out? Do they like granola bars?

Nature Valley is offering a free child admission ticket to John Ball Zoo on Fridays this summer.  All you have to do is bring a Nature Valley bar wrapper to the zoo admission booth and buy an adult admission ticket. You can receive a free child ticket for every paid adult ticket.

The offer is good on Fridays during the summer, between June 14 and July 26.  It is also good at other zoos and aquariums around the country. If you are traveling, you’ll want to check with the local sites for details.

