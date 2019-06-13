Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Holland police investigating report of break-in, shots fired

Posted 5:07 PM, June 13, 2019, by

File photo

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland police are investigating a report of a home invasion that turned into shots being fired on Thursday.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. at a home west of 10th Street in Holland.

Police said multiple people reported seeing two people fighting outside after a break-in. Callers said one of the people was damaging a vehicle and had a machete and the other fired two rounds from a shotgun.

One of the subjects was still on scene when officers arrived, but the other ran away. Police took that person into custody shortly after in the area of 14th Street and Harrison Avenue.

Police said they are still piecing together information on exactly what happened, and didn’t specify if any weapons were recovered or if shots were actually fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1100 or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.