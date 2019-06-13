× Holland police investigating report of break-in, shots fired

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland police are investigating a report of a home invasion that turned into shots being fired on Thursday.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. at a home west of 10th Street in Holland.

Police said multiple people reported seeing two people fighting outside after a break-in. Callers said one of the people was damaging a vehicle and had a machete and the other fired two rounds from a shotgun.

One of the subjects was still on scene when officers arrived, but the other ran away. Police took that person into custody shortly after in the area of 14th Street and Harrison Avenue.

Police said they are still piecing together information on exactly what happened, and didn’t specify if any weapons were recovered or if shots were actually fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1100 or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.