Judge orders July 8 deadline for PFAS solution for Plainfield and Algoma Townships

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A federal judge has set a new deadline for Wolverine Worldwide and local governments to come up with a solution for water contamination on House Street in Rockford.
Judge Janet Neff ruled Wednesday that there is ‘paramount public interest’ in finding a solution for the people in Plainfield and Algoma Townships whose wells were contaminated with PFAS chemicals from the Wolverine Worldwide and 3M companies. She ordered that a consensus must be reached by July 8.
The companies, along with attorneys from both townships and the state of Michigan, must come up with a plan.
The order comes just after a proposed ordinance in the townships would require companies that contaminate well water to provide those homes with water and filters and conduct their own testing.
1 Comment
R. E. Pete
Yeah right. Smh
they have known about This for 30 years and haven’t done anything accept try to cover it up. So do you really think anything will be done to fix it in a month???? Lmao
The judge should have started a petition to recall all those crooks on the Plainfield township board. What an array of shady characters in charge.