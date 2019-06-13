Judge orders July 8 deadline for PFAS solution for Plainfield and Algoma Townships

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A federal judge has set a new deadline for Wolverine Worldwide and local governments to come up with a solution for water contamination on House Street in Rockford.

Judge Janet Neff ruled Wednesday that there is ‘paramount public interest’ in finding a solution for the people in Plainfield and Algoma Townships whose wells were contaminated with PFAS chemicals from the Wolverine Worldwide and 3M companies. She ordered that a consensus must be reached by July 8.

The companies, along with attorneys from both townships and the state of Michigan, must come up with a plan.

The order comes just after a proposed ordinance in the townships would require companies that contaminate well water to provide those homes with water and filters and conduct their own testing.