Luxury movie theater opens in Holland

Posted 6:26 AM, June 13, 2019

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Thursday marks the grand opening of a new boutique movie theater in downtown Holland.

This is the second Sperry's Moviehouse in Michigan, 84 West 8th Street in Holland, which features luxury seats with heat, massage, and reclining options.

The second floor of the theater has a restaurant serving lunch and dinner daily. It has a total of 11 theaters including a playhouse theater for kids.

The first movie being shown is Men in Black- which will play at 4 p.m. Thursday. For a full list of showings, click here.

Guests can buy movie tickets online or purchase them upon arrival.

