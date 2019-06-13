Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man arrested after Holland Twp. break-in

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland Township man was arrested Thursday after allegedly breaking into an Ottawa County home.

The break-in happened around 6:30 a.m. at a home on Foxwood Trail in Holland Township.

Authorities said the suspect ran away from the home after being confronted by the homeowner when he got inside. Shortly after, he was taken into custody in Zeeland.

Investigators say the man is also involved in at least three other home invasions within the last month in the area of 112th Avenue and James Street in Holland Township. Nothing was taken and there were no injuries in any of the incidents.

Authorities said all of the home invasions were from 5-7 a.m. and all the doors were unlocked.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

