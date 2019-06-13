× Oakridge falls to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in state semifinals

EAST LANSING, Mich — Oakridge was outhit 14-2 in a 10-0 loss to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in a division two state semifinal game at McLane Stadium.

Kolbe Stewart tripled with one out in the second inning but was stranded, the Eagles only other hit was a single off the bat of Jon Terpenning in the top of the fifth inning.

The start of the game was delayed by three and a half hours due to rain.

Oakridge ace Koleman Wall started on the mound and gave up four runs in four innings, he walked three and struck out five.

The Eagles finish a great season at 26-8.