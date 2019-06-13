Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Perry, Shin atop the leaderboard after rain delayed opening round at Meijer LPGA Classic

Posted 11:37 PM, June 13, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Katherine Perry was ranked No. 101 in the world entering Thursday's Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club.

"I've just been working really hard on my swing with my coach," Perry said, "and having the opportunity to be out here, I thought I'd be spending the year on Symetra [tour]," she added regarding the LPGA's developmental tour.

Now, Perry sits atop the leaderboard after the opening round of the classic despite other golfers not being able to finish their rounds due to the seven hour rain delay.

"I'm out here with this opportunity to play and I'm looking forward to taking advantage of it," she added, "I just think I have to go out and hit golf shots tomorrow and focus on one shot at a time and see where it gets me."

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.