Perry, Shin atop the leaderboard after rain delayed opening round at Meijer LPGA Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Katherine Perry was ranked No. 101 in the world entering Thursday's Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club.

"I've just been working really hard on my swing with my coach," Perry said, "and having the opportunity to be out here, I thought I'd be spending the year on Symetra [tour]," she added regarding the LPGA's developmental tour.

Now, Perry sits atop the leaderboard after the opening round of the classic despite other golfers not being able to finish their rounds due to the seven hour rain delay.

"I'm out here with this opportunity to play and I'm looking forward to taking advantage of it," she added, "I just think I have to go out and hit golf shots tomorrow and focus on one shot at a time and see where it gets me."