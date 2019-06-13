Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Rain causes delay to start of Meijer LPGA Classic golf

Posted 6:51 AM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:12AM, June 13, 2019

BELMONT, Mich. – The morning’s wet weather is causing a delay to the start of the 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club.

Tee times for the pros are being delayed. Spectator gates will be opening at 10:15 a.m.

The earliest possible starting time right now is 10:15 a.m.

Crews were clearing puddles from the course when more rain started. When the rains stop, they’ll be able to assess the course and when play can begin.

Officials say that nearly an inch of rain has fallen on the course overnight and will need time to dry out once the rain stops.

For the most up-to-date announcements, follow the tournament on Twitter @meijerLPGA.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.