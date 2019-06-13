Rain causes delay to start of Meijer LPGA Classic golf

BELMONT, Mich. – The morning’s wet weather is causing a delay to the start of the 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club.

Tee times for the pros are being delayed. Spectator gates will be opening at 10:15 a.m.

The earliest possible starting time right now is 10:15 a.m.

Crews were clearing puddles from the course when more rain started. When the rains stop, they’ll be able to assess the course and when play can begin.

Officials say that nearly an inch of rain has fallen on the course overnight and will need time to dry out once the rain stops.

For the most up-to-date announcements, follow the tournament on Twitter @meijerLPGA.