See Jimmie Bones and others musical acts perform at Bikefest on the Grand

Bikefest on the Grand, running June 22 and 22 in Coopersville, has many reasons why people should be a part of it. One of those reasons is to see musical headliner Jimmie Bones, who will be performing at the event.

Jimmie Bones will be performing Friday at 9:30 p.m. For those who can't make it, here's a sample of what he'll be playing at Bikefest.

Take a look at the rest of the weekend events planned for Bikefest on the Grand:

Friday, June 21st

4:00 pm - Beer/Liquor Tent Opens [Lower Level]
6:30 pm - MoonShot
9:30 pm - Band - Jimmie (Bones) Trombley
11:30 pm - Men in Chaps contest [Beer/Liquor Tent - Lower Level]
12:00 am - Beer/Liquor Tent closes for the night

Saturday, June 22nd

9:00 am - Registration for Comfort Warrior Bike Run [Upper Level - Campground picnic table area, in front of playground] Questions contact Craig Duby 616-502-8661
11:00 am - First bike out
2:00 pm - Beer/Liquor Tent Opens
2:00 pm - Vendors Open (Food Vendors on Lower Level, Motorcycle vendors on Upper Level)
2:30 pm - Motorcycle Triathlon (get your girl and have fun and games)
4:30 pm - Band - Barefoot Gypsies
6:00 pm - Band - Hammer of the Gods (Led Zeppelin Tribute)
7:30 pm - Band - Stiff Competition (Cheap Trick Tribute)
9:00 pm - Band - Ozzy Osborne
11:15 pm - Stage call for bikini contest entrants [Beer/Liquor Tent - Lower Level]
11:30 pm - Bikini contest [Beer/Liquor Tent - Lower Level]
12:00 am - Beer/Liquor Tent closes for the night

For more information, visit bikefestonthegrand.com.

