Upcoming Events with West Michigan Tourist Association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --The West Michigan Tourist Association is back this week to talk about what's happening around the area.

For more information about events and the tourist association click here.

Lemon Creek Winery 35th Annual Father’s Day Festival

Sunday, June 16th, noon-6pm (Fennville)

Michigan’s longest running wine festival

Event features live music by Libido Funk Circus, wine tasting, a classic Corvette car show, kids games, hayrides, family fun

Saugatuck Music in the Park

Free music Wednesdays 7-9pm at Wicks Park Gazebo in downtown Saugatuck

Begins Wednesday June 19 and continues each Wednesday through August. Complete season schedule with Band listings

C2C Gallery Play in Clay Workshop

Grand Haven

Monthly workshops beginning June 26th at 6pm. Future dates July 24th and August 28th

Future dates July 24th and August 28th Porcelain trays to decorate, carve, paint

Great for families, group outing, something fun to do while visiting Grand Haven

Sign up at c2cgallery.com

Bell’s Beer Copper Harbor Trails Fest