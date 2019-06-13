Upcoming Events with West Michigan Tourist Association

For more information about events and the tourist association click here.
Lemon Creek Winery 35th Annual Father’s Day Festival
- Sunday, June 16th, noon-6pm (Fennville)
- Michigan’s longest running wine festival
- Event features live music by Libido Funk Circus, wine tasting, a classic Corvette car show, kids games, hayrides, family fun
Saugatuck Music in the Park
- Free music Wednesdays 7-9pm at Wicks Park Gazebo in downtown Saugatuck
- Begins Wednesday June 19 and continues each Wednesday through August. Complete season schedule with Band listings
C2C Gallery Play in Clay Workshop
- Grand Haven
- Monthly workshops beginning June 26th at 6pm. Future dates July 24th and August 28th
- Porcelain trays to decorate, carve, paint
- Great for families, group outing, something fun to do while visiting Grand Haven
- Sign up at c2cgallery.com
Bell’s Beer Copper Harbor Trails Fest
- Labor Day weekend, Aug 31-Sept 1st
- Race events for experts and beginners include short and long cross-country races, Junior Races for kids 13 and under, and 10K Trail Run
- Music, Bell’s Beer, and fun to celebrate the trails and racers Saturday and Sunday
- Make your reservations early as the town fills up quickly for this annual event
- Keweenaw Adventure Co has accommodations, and bike rental gear to help you hit the trails while you're there. They're celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, so they're experts on all things outdoors in Copper Harbor!