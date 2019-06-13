Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Victim in fatal Barry Co. crash ID’d

June 13, 2019

JOHNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified the victim in a fatal crash Thursday in Barry County.

The crash happened around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday on Banfield Road near Baseline Road in Johnstown Township. Authorities said a southbound vehicle crossed the center line and hit a vehicle going north, killing a man and sending another to the hospital.

On Thursday, the victim was identified as 58-year-old Philip Hanshaw of Union City.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Details on what caused the crash are still under investigation.

