Watch priests and media celebrities go head-to-head at Lets Go To Bat For Kids

Local priests and media personalities will compete in a friendly game of softball to raise money for a good cause at the 32nd annual Let's Go to Bat for Kids on June 20.

The CCWM Padres, a team of priests, deacons, and seminarians from the Diocese of Grand Rapids will play the Media Giants, a team of local media celebrities.

The game will take place at Fifth Third Ballpark, with children's games on the concourse starting at 5:30 p.m. Following the fun, the softball game will start at 7 p.m.

The event is free and parking is $7 per car. Proceeds from the event will benefit the family programs of Catholic Charities West Michigan. CCWM’s family programs helped nearly 500 at-risk children in foster care and provided direction and support to 2,300 families.

To learn more, visit ccwestmi.org/letsgotobat.

