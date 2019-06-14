× Beach Hazards Advisory in effect for along Lake Michigan

LAKE MICHIGAN – The sun is out and it looks like a nice day for the beach, but you’ll need to be careful.

A Beach Hazards Advisory is in effect from St. Joseph to Manistee, along Lake Michigan.

Winds from the southwest will ramp up to nearly 25 mph in places, growing waves of 3 to 6 feet, and creating strong structural and longshore currents, making swimming dangerous. Beaches with particularly hazardous conditions will be South Beach in South Haven, Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

Water temperatures are also still also only in the 50s.

The advisory is in effect through Saturday morning.

