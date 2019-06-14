Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Beach Hazards Advisory in effect for along Lake Michigan

Posted 9:25 AM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:26AM, June 14, 2019

South Haven, June 13, 2019

LAKE MICHIGAN – The sun is out and it looks like a nice day for the beach, but you’ll need to be careful.

A Beach Hazards Advisory is in effect from St. Joseph to Manistee, along Lake Michigan.

Winds from the southwest will ramp up to nearly 25 mph in places, growing waves of 3 to 6 feet, and creating strong structural and longshore currents, making swimming dangerous.  Beaches with particularly hazardous conditions will be South Beach in South Haven, Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

Water temperatures are also still also only in the 50s.

The advisory is in effect through Saturday morning.

For more, visit the FOX 17 Lakeshore Forecast page.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.