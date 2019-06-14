× Bicyclist hospitalized after crash in Cass Co.

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital Friday after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike in Cass County.

It happened around 3:59 p.m. on M-40 near Brody Street in Marcellus Township, south of Lawton.

Authorities say a man was riding a bike on the side of M-40 when a southbound vehicle hit him. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash.

Alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash and the bicyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet.