Biden, Sanders lined up for debate’s second night

NEW YORK (AP) — Two top Democratic presidential contenders, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, will appear together on the second of NBC’s two debate nights later this month.

Twenty candidates in all will debate in two, two-hour sessions on June 26-27, televised by NBC News. The network announced the pairings on Friday.

Featured on the first night will be Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Besides Biden and Sanders, the second debate night will feature California Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, author Marianne Williamson, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Rep. Eric Swalwell of California and former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado.

Democratic Party officials had promised to ensure that top tier and lagging candidates are spread roughly evenly over the two nights. But the second night features more of candidates toward the top of the polls at this stage of the campaign.

