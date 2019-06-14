× Big inning does in Decatur in state semifinal

EASt LANSING, Mich — Saginaw Nouvel rallied for 4 runs in the top of the 5th inning and held on to beat Decatur 4-2 in a division 4 state semifinal Friday.

The Raiders scored first on a towering home run from Josh Southworth in the bottom of the first inning.

Southworth also started on the mound and pitched 6 and 2/3 innings allowing all 4 runs while striking out 7.

Decatur’s 2nd run scored in the 6th when Ben Cerven came home on a double steal.

The Raiders finish a great season at 32-7.