Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Enjoy some friendly competition with these Summer Yard Games

Posted 1:10 PM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:09PM, June 14, 2019

Frozen T-Shirt Race

The Frozen T-Shirt Race is an ideal game to be played outside on a hot summer day and is a hit amongst younger players. It’s a true ice-breaker game, as the players will work together to literally break the ice on the t-shirt. The game’s objective is simple—you must thaw out, unfold, and wear a frozen t-shirt. Click the link to see complete instructions on how to freeze the shirt.

Cookie Face Challenge

This is a great game to kick off the party because all of the players can compete at the same time (or you can break it down into several rounds of gameplay). Each player places a cookie on their forehead, and the goal is to get the cookie into your mouth using only your facial muscles in under 1 minute. No hands! This is tougher than it looks!

Pasta & Marshmallow Tower Building Contest

Who can build the tallest tower, out of pasta and marshmallows? These are relatively cheap items that most people have in their home, plus it has the kids put their engineering and creative skills to the test. Set a time limit and see who can build the tallest tower without it falling over!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.