Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Father’s Day weekend will have some showers

Posted 4:21 PM, June 14, 2019, by

WEST MICHIGAN-- The Father's Day Weekend won't be a complete washout, but won't be perfect either.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool with temps in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Average highs are near 80 degrees for the middle of June and the below normal trend looks to continue. As a cold front drops southward through the region during the late morning / afternoon period, a few showers will be possible. A thundershower could pop up for some but severe weather is NOT in the forecast.

Father's Day continues the trend of mostly cloudy skies and the risk for a scattered shower or two. As of this writing, the best chance for any wet weather looks to be during the first half of the day and through our southern sections closer to the Indiana state line. Again, just like Saturday, many hours on Sunday should be free of rain across West Michigan. Highs on Father's Day head for the lower 70s.

Monday brings back a dry forecast from start to finish along with some sunshine and warmer temps headed for the middle 70s.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.