Flint hospital wants hearing on order over Legionella risks

Posted 7:51 PM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11PM, June 14, 2019

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Flint hospital ordered by the state to take steps to reduce the risk of exposure to Legionella bacteria wants a hearing on the matter.

McLaren Flint Hospital on Friday requested an administrative hearing before the state enforces the terms of an order over issues with the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease.

The Flint Journal reports McLaren’s attorneys say the order issued Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs contains allegations, findings and conclusions that are untrue.

Flint, while under state financial management, switched to the Flint River for water in 2014 without treating it to reduce corrosion. Lead leached from pipes, contaminating the system. At the same time, a deadly Legionnaires’ disease outbreak occurred that led to criminal charges against government officials.

