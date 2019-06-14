Flooding prompts road closures in Kzoo Co.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Flooding and high waters have closed several roads in Kalamazoo County.
The Kalamazoo County Road Commission is planning projects to safely reopen the roadways, but doesn’t have a timeline of when they will reopen.
Drivers are advised to respect posted signs and not drive through a flooded roadway.
Impacted roads include:
Oshtemo Township
- 8th Street from ML Avenue to KL Avenue
Texas Township
- P Avenue from 3rd Street to 4th Street
- PQ Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street
- P Avenue from 3rd Street to Main Street
- O Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street
- N Eagle Lake Drive from E Eagle Lake Drive to S 5th Street
- S Avenue from 6th Street to 8th Street
- S Avenue from 8th Street to 10th Street