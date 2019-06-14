Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Flooding prompts road closures in Kzoo Co.

Posted 4:48 PM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25PM, June 14, 2019
Road Closed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Flooding and high waters have closed several roads in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Road Commission is planning projects to safely reopen the roadways, but doesn’t have a timeline of when they will reopen.

Drivers are advised to respect posted signs and not drive through a flooded roadway.

Impacted roads include:

Oshtemo Township

  • 8th Street from ML Avenue to KL Avenue

Texas Township

  • P Avenue from 3rd Street to 4th Street
  • PQ Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street
  • P Avenue from 3rd Street to Main Street
  • O Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street
  • N Eagle Lake Drive from E Eagle Lake Drive to S 5th Street
  • S Avenue from 6th Street to 8th Street
  • S Avenue from 8th Street to 10th Street

