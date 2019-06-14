× Flooding prompts road closures in Kzoo Co.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Flooding and high waters have closed several roads in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Road Commission is planning projects to safely reopen the roadways, but doesn’t have a timeline of when they will reopen.

Drivers are advised to respect posted signs and not drive through a flooded roadway.

Impacted roads include:

Oshtemo Township

8th Street from ML Avenue to KL Avenue

Texas Township