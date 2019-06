× Forest Hills Norhern falls in double OT in state final

EAST LANSING, Mich — Bloomfield Hills Marian claimed a third consecutive state championship with a 2-1 win over Forest Hills Northern in double overtime in the division 2 girls soccer state championship game.

The Huskies scored first on a goal by Grace Sayers in the game’s 6th minute, but the Mustangs responded with a 2nd half goal to force the overtimes.

It marks the 4th straight season FHN has lost in the state championship game.