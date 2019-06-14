Friday’s Friends: Raisin & Jeffrey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friends, Raisin and Jeffrey! They're a bonded pair, so they must be adopted together.

Kitten Season & Kittenpalooza

Kitten Season is in full swing at Humane Society of West Michigan! If you’ve been looking for a kitten, visit their location on Wilson Drive. All kittens are two for the adoption fee of one! Kitten adoption fee is $125.

There's also an adoption event, Kittenpalooza, on June 22nd from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. at Grand Rapids Bicycle Company on Fulton Street. There will be adoptable kittens and prizes available!

Birthday Party

On June 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., join HSWM for an exciting day of family fun with games, music, cake, and ice cream! Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and under 3 are free. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling (616) 791-8089. Use promo code “PARTY” for $5 off each ticket. Visitors are welcome to tour our facility and a few animals will be joining the party.

To learn more, visit hswestmi.org or call (616)-453-8900.