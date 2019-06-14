Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Frügthaven Farm putting new twist on traditional apple orchard

For four years, families experienced the tradition of picking apples at the Klackle Family Orchard in Greenville. Now the farm is under new ownership, a new name, and ready to open people's eyes to a new twist on those traditions at Frügthaven.

Frügthaven wants to simplify, downsize, and create a boutique style orchard for West Michigan families to enjoy. The new owners aren't apple farmers, so they're figuring out the business as they go.

The new name derives from the Danish word "Frügthave", which means orchard or fruit garden. Along with the new untraditional style of the orchard, the new owners want to embrace "Hygge", the Danish art of cozy.

New offerings at the orchard will be a fresh flower market, MadCap Coffee in the Kaffebar. They'll still have the traditional offerings like wagon rides, picking apples and pumpkins, along with serving cider and the original Klackle donuts.

After the 2019 fall season, the orchard will go under a complete remodel and plan to reopen in the spring.

Frügthaven Farm is located at 11466 West Carson City Road.

To learn more visit frugthavenfarm.com or visit their Facebook page for updates.

