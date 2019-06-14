× Goldschmeding twins lead Schoolcraft to semifinal win

EAST LANSING, Mich — Allie Goldschmeding’s infield single in the bottom of the 8th inning lifted Schoolcraft to a 4-3 win in the division 3 state semifnals Friday.

“It feels great” Allie said. “I just felt with the bases loaded and there being two outs I could deliver to my team and get them to go to the State Championship game!”

Allie Goldschmeding's walk winner for Schoolcraft in extra innings against Dundee in the division 3 semifinal pic.twitter.com/QYGlvtw11P — FOX 17 Blitz (@FOX17Blitz) June 14, 2019

Her twin sister Kelby delivered a 2-run home run in the bottom of the 6th inning to tie the at 3 and eventually forcing extra innings.

The Eagles cut down 3 runners at the plate in the first two innings including a great throw from Allie in center in the 2nd inning.

Schoolcraft will play for its first softball state championship Saturday against Millington at 5:30 p.m. in at Michigan State.