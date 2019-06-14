Grand Rapids Pride Festival 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --The Grand Rapids Pride Center will be hosting the 31st Annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival on Saturday, June 15 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Calder Plaza, 300 Monroe Avenue.

The festival will bring together LGBTQ community members, organizations, and allies to celebrate diversity and inclusion. The theme of this year's event is "Proud to Be."

The main attraction for this year's pride festival will be the main state musical performances from Mýa , a Grammy award-winning artist and Sizzy Rocket.

Performances will begin at 6:00 p.m. on the main stage.