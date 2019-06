GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Young police-hopeful Solomon got some back-up slowing down traffic in his neighborhood.

A tweet from the Grand Rapids Police shows Officers standing beside the 6 year-old holding signs that said “Please slow down,” and “Drive like your kids live here.” Solomon is smiling and dancing for the passing cars.

We spoke with Solomon after GRPD tweeted a video his father sent them got more than 2,000 views in a few hours. Solomon told us he wants to be a cop when he grows up.