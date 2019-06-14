Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Health department monitoring mosquitoes & ticks

Posted 7:07 AM, June 14, 2019, by

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. -- After a very wet spring, the health department in Muskegon County is partnering with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to conduct surveillance and identify the different mosquito and tick species.

Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed and are easy to miss.

The goal of the program is to provide education to the community on mosquito and tick related diseases such as West Nile Virus, Zika Virus, and Lyme Disease, and present information on best practices for controlling mosquito and tick populations, to help stop the spread of diseases transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.

Residents can also submit ticks for identification to MDHHS by sending an email to MDHHS-Bugs@michigan.gov.

Kits and information regarding submitting a tick by mail are available at Public Health Muskegon County.

Any that are identified as blacklegged ticks (formerly known as deer ticks) that are alive will be forwarded for Lyme disease screening. Ticks that are dead when received or are from animals will not be tested.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.