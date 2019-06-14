× Koning pitches, hits Kalamazoo Christian past Coleman in state semifinals

EAST LANSING, Mich — Kalamazoo Christian senior Jayme Koning hit a 3-run homer and pitched a complete game as the Comets beat Coleman 6-1 Friday morning in a division 4 softball state semifinal game.

“I can’t choose” Koning said when asked if her pitching performance or home run meant more. “It is all so much rush and just being in every play, it’s awesome.”

Each team scored a run in the opening inning and the game remain tied until the bottom of the 5th. That is when Faith Kline delivered and RBI single for a 2-1 K-Christian lead.

In the 6th, Megan Snook singled another run to add to the Comets lead before Koning hit her big fly to left-center.

Kalamazoo Christian senior Jayme Koning pitched a complete game and added 3 hits at the plate including a 3-run shot in the bottom of the 6th in a 6-1 Comets win in the state semifinals. pic.twitter.com/5a0Ahg1Et5 — FOX 17 Blitz (@FOX17Blitz) June 14, 2019

“All I can say is we have been preparing for this, our hard work is paying off” Koning added. “I can’t do it without all the girls on the team, their defense was awesome today and I’m excited!”

K-Christian advances to the division 4 state championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday against the Rogers City/Unionville-Sebewaing winner.