Local teens join #GRSummerProject in attempt to bring back Kent City Carnival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For 60 years, the Kent City Carnival brought the community together for some fellowship and fun. But for the past two years, it hasn't happened due to a lack of volunteers.

This didn't sit well with some local students, so they got involved with #GRSummerProject to help empower others to join their cause. Those students joined us on the Morning Mix to explain their plan, and how other's can join Dolans Team.

To support teams and help with the expense for teams, donations can be sent to Projects for Purpose MI Inc, 501c3 / Old National Bank, 191 Monroe Grand Rapids, Mi 49503.

Or learn more at grsummerproject.org.