Man arrested after stealing vehicle, hiding in swamp

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly stealing a vehicle and running away from Newaygo County deputies.

Authorities were called on a report of a stolen vehicle around 3:31 a.m. to the intersection of M-37 and 96th Avenue in Ashland Township, south of Newaygo.

Deputies located the vehicle nearby near the intersection of 96th and Willow avenues. Authorities say the driver pulled over and ran into the woods.

The suspect was eventually found by a K-9 hiding in a swamp covered in ferns and taken into custody. The 25-year-old Sparta man is being held in the Newaygo County Jail pending arraignment Monday morning.

Authorities said they are investigating if the suspect was involved in other reports of stolen vehicles in the area.