Man dies after falling into Cass Co. lake

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man who was hospitalized after being pushed in a Cass County Lake has died.

Authorities say 50-year-old Parish Swanson was pushed into Donnell Lake while on a dock playing with his sons. After spending an unspecified time under water, his sons brought him back to shore and began performing CPR.

Swanson was taken to a nearby hospital, but passed away Friday.

Authorities said the incident has been ruled an accident and have closed their investigation.