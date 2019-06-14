Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man dies after falling into Cass Co. lake

Posted 6:43 PM, June 14, 2019, by

File photo.

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man who was hospitalized after being pushed in a Cass County Lake has died.

Authorities say 50-year-old Parish Swanson was pushed into Donnell Lake while on a dock playing with his sons. After spending an unspecified time under water, his sons brought him back to shore and began performing CPR.

Swanson was taken to a nearby hospital, but passed away Friday.

Authorities said the incident has been ruled an accident and have closed their investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.