Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man enters plea in 2004 murders of Zeeland man, fiancee

Posted 8:25 PM, June 14, 2019, by

File Photo

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A man has pleaded no contest to killing a sleeping couple on a Northern California beach 15 years ago and to killing his own brother.

Shaun Gallon entered the pleas Thursday to first-degree murder. Under a plea deal, he’s expected to be sentenced next month to three consecutive life terms in prison without chance of parole.

Authorities say Gallon acknowledged using a rifle to kill 22-year-old Lindsay Cutshall of Ohio and 26-year-old Jason Allen of Michigan in 2004 as the engaged couple lay in sleeping bags on a Jenner beach.

Gallon didn’t know the victims, who were on a sightseeing trip.

Gallon also acknowledged trying to kill a Monte Rio man with a package bomb in 2004 and shooting his brother to death at the family’s Forestville home in 2017.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.